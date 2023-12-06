Daily Update: Bringing Christmas to Shelter Island’s Chase Creek for 40 years
Here are the headlines for December 6, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Shoreham-Wading River High School students submit research projects to Regeneron Science Talent Search Competition
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
CAST to hold free bilingual Christmas show this Friday
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Bringing Christmas to Shelter Island’s Chase Creek for 40 years
NORTHFORKER
Potato latkes for the Festival of Lights
SOUTHFORKER
South Fork Dream Home: Lay low, live well in Montauk
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
