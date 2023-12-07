Daily Update: Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor
Here are the headlines for December 7, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Dec. 7, 2023
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Town Board considers new aviation restrictions at EPCAL
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
IDA to hold public meeting on Enclaves in Southold
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Dream Home: a lovely and lofty creekside cabin in Peconic
SOUTHFORKER
Burn, baby, burn! Here’s how to keep your fire burning bright this winter
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
