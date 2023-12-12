Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Dec. 12, 2023

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Carlos D. Bravo, East Hampton, was driving on South Ferry Road on Dec. 6 when he was stopped by police and given a ticket for operating a vehicle while using a portable electronic device.

Police conducted 11 distracted driving, radar enforcement and traffic stops on Dec. 4 through 9 in the Center, Ram Island, Cartwright and the Heights, resulting in eight warnings and one ticket.

OTHER REPORTS

On Dec. 4, a caller told police that workers were throwing debris onto her HiLo property. An officer interviewed a person who said his crew was not responsible, but that other workers from different companies were also on the site and might be responsible.

Also on the 4th, an anonymous caller asked to report some information to police about a person within the department’s jurisdiction.

A disabled minivan was reported in the Center on Dec. 5; the area was canvassed with negative results.

A caller told police on the 6th that on an earlier date, someone apparently took his check(s) or copied them and then forged his signature. On that date, police conducted a semi-annual review of the police department’s property facilities, including the property room, property processing area, impound yard and locked storage containers. A recent town auction reduced the items in the impound container and yard.

Also on the 6th, police received an online complaint regarding an alleged criminal act within the department’s jurisdiction.

A caller told police a suspicious vehicle was parked in front of his residence in Menantic on Dec. 6. He said that he saw a person leaving the vehicle, walking around and possibly taking pictures of his house. An officer interviewed the individual who explained he was tracking a deer that had been injured earlier in the day.

A dock float was reported adrift in Chase Creek on Dec. 7 and police investigated a financial crime involving a fraudulent bank account.

On Dec. 8, police impounded 10 kayaks, a paddle board, a Sunfish dolly and a dinghy – all of which were in violation of the town code in Menantic, the Center, Cartwright, Silver Beach and West Neck.

A caller reported on Dec. 9 that her bank account had been compromised and requested a police report for informational purposes. Police investigated a complaint that a person had been entering the caller’s Harbor View residence without his permission.

In other incidents: police performed court duty; submitted administrative reports; attended to two lost and found cases; unlocked a vehicle with the keys inside; monitored traffic for the tree lighting ceremony in the Center; provided a lift assist; responded to a false 911 call; and conducted a well-being check.

ALARMS

Police and the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to two fire alarms – a lobby smoke detector at the Pridwin on Dec. 8, and a smoke alarm in the basement of Leon on Dec. 9. In both cases, there was no emergency.

A residential alarm on Dec. 7 on Ram Island was accidentally set off by an employee cleaning a house. On the 9th, an elevator shaft smoke alarm at the Shelter Island School was set off. A burnt odor was noticed and may have activated the alarm. School employees shut off the power and contacted the contractor for repairs.

ANIMALS

A woman was walking her border collie on Ram Island when a pit bull across the street slipped out of his harness and attacked her dog. There were no injuries. The animal control officer (ACO) responded. Two dogs at large in the Center and West Neck were reported, but the ACO searched for them without success. Two dogs at large in Westmoreland were recognized by the ACO, who called their owner to retrieve them.

An injured turkey in the Center could not be found. A turkey hit by a vehicle was humanely euthanized. A sea turtle on a West Neck beach was identified as a juvenile Kemp Ridley; the ACO took it to Marine Rescue.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported two people to Southampton Hospital on Dec. 4 and 10 and two to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Dec. 7 and 10. A fifth case did not require transport.