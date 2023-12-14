Daily Update: Shelter Island School boys varsity, JV basketball season under way

The Shelter Island varsity basketball team. Back row, from left, Coach Zach Mundy, Evan Weslek, Leo Dougherty, Jose Frausto, Harrison Weslek, and Assistant Coach Matt Dunning. Front row, from left, Hayden Davidson, Harry Clark, and Daniel Hernandez. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for December 14, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island School boys varsity, JV basketball season under way

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Outgoing Riverhead Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar reflects on her tenure

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Preserving the past: Historical archives explored in Greenport Village

Photos: Hannukah menorah lighting at Congregation Tifereth Israel in Greenport

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: Curated, classic charm, with oh-so much room to roam

What’s up this weekend? Eleven day countdown ’til Christmas!

SOUTHFORKER

Curd Your Enthusiasm: Hamptons cheesemongers whey in on the perfect cheese board

Have a holly jolly weekend, with plenty of art, music and fun in the mix

