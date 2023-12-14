Daily Update: Shelter Island School boys varsity, JV basketball season under way
Here are the headlines for December 14, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island School boys varsity, JV basketball season under way
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Outgoing Riverhead Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar reflects on her tenure
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Preserving the past: Historical archives explored in Greenport Village
Photos: Hannukah menorah lighting at Congregation Tifereth Israel in Greenport
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Dream Home: Curated, classic charm, with oh-so much room to roam
What’s up this weekend? Eleven day countdown ’til Christmas!
SOUTHFORKER
Curd Your Enthusiasm: Hamptons cheesemongers whey in on the perfect cheese board
Have a holly jolly weekend, with plenty of art, music and fun in the mix
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
