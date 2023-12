Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Dec. 14, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold w. Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14

Hot Chocolate Tasting, 4 p.m. (Ages 10+) Come sample some amazing hot chocolate flavors. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16

Jiu Jitsu, Community Center, ages 6-12, 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Also Saturdays in January. Information, registration at shelterislandtown.us/recreation

Santa & Mrs. Claus visit History Center, with toys, hot chocolate, cookies, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 16 S. Ferry Rd.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 21

Mashomack Fall Seedlings, 3 – 4:30, ages 4-8. Crafts, snacks, exploring trails at the preserve. Ages 4-8. Advanced registration at [email protected] is required.

Gingerbread House Decorating (Ages 6+) 3 p.m. Library. Decorate your very own gingerbread house, a great way to celebrate the winter season. Visit silibrary.org to register.

ADULT/FAMILY

PROGRAMS

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16

Jiu Jitsu, Community Center, ages 13+, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. 6 classes $150 Residents, $160 Non-residents. Information, registration at shelterislandtown.us/recreation

Santa visits History Center, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Toys for children, caroling, refreshments. Havens Store open 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for gift shopping. 16 S. Ferry Rd.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17

American Legion Auxiliary Gift Wrapping, 12-4 p.m. Downstairs. Auxiliary members will wrap your presents, Donations welcome. Refreshments. Gift boxes and cards for sale.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 18

CAST food van, 3-6 p.m., 61 Cobbetts Lane.

Library Mystery Book Club – The Postscript Murders by Elly Griffiths, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom) Register at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 19

A Celtic Christmas – A Library Presentation, 7 p.m. (Zoom) Kevin Westly will discuss the unique Christmas traditions, songs and music of the Celtic countries. Register at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 20

DIY Mason Jar Snow Globe, 1 p.m., Library.Create your own snowy scene with this easy to do Mason Jar Snow Globe. Register at silibrary.org

Cookbook Club – Cookie Swap, 5 p.m. Bring three dozen cookies to swap and bring home. Bring a savory appetizer to share and enjoy at the library. Sign up at the Circulation Desk.

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, December 14, 9 – 10 a.m.

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, December 14, 7 -8 p.m.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Friday, December 15, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

WATER ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Monday, December 18, 2 – 3:30 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSSION

Tuesday, December 19, 1 – 3 p.m.

EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES ADVISORY BOARD

Wednesday, December 20, 4:30 -5:30 p.m.

FIRE DISTRICT

Monday, December 18, 7:30 p.m.