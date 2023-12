Dawn at Coecles Harbor. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Thursday will be a bright, chilly day, with a high temperature of 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

There will be sunshine all day and the wind will be out of the northwest at 10 to 13 mph.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear, according to the NWS, with the temperature dropping to below freezing at 30 degrees.

Wind chill values will be as low as 20 degrees, and the wind will shift to the west at 8 to 13 mph.