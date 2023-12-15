Daily Update: Shelter Island’s Mashomack Manor House rings in holiday celebrations
Here are the headlines for December 15, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island’s Mashomack Manor House rings in holiday celebrations: Memories, music, candlelight and crafts
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Blue Waves get off to strong start despite loss
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Ed Dart’s iconic Southold Christmas tree farm will close after this season
Southold students treated to a special trip to Sable Island-related art exhibition
Artists to paint new life into old pews at CAST
NORTHFORKER
A “Homecoming” in Greenport: The Fiedler Gallery reopens
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of Dec. 15
SOUTHFORKER
Southside Sips: Sparkling Pointe’s Champagne cocktail
Gift yourself — make a Christmas Eve (or day!) rezzie at one of these holly-jolly Hamptons spots