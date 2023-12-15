Daily Update

Daily Update: Shelter Island’s Mashomack Manor House rings in holiday celebrations

By Reporter Staff

Ghosts of Christmas past may have greeted guests as they wound their way through the upper floors of the Manor House, with Heather Clark Reylek leading the candlelight tour. (Credit: Rebecca Kusa)

Shelter Island’s Mashomack Manor House rings in holiday celebrations: Memories, music, candlelight and crafts

What is that? Dec. 15, 2023

Blue Waves get off to strong start despite loss

Sports Roundup: Dec. 14, 2023

Calendar: December 15, 2023

Ed Dart’s iconic Southold Christmas tree farm will close after this season

Southold students treated to a special trip to Sable Island-related art exhibition

Artists to paint new life into old pews at CAST

Calendar: Dec. 15, 2023

A “Homecoming” in Greenport: The Fiedler Gallery reopens

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of Dec. 15

Southside Sips: Sparkling Pointe’s Champagne cocktail

Gift yourself — make a Christmas Eve (or day!) rezzie at one of these holly-jolly Hamptons spots

