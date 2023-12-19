Daily Update

Daily Update: On the Town — Shelter Island students tour Manhattan

By Reporter Staff

From the Island to the Museum of Natural History. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for December 19, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

On the Town — Shelter Island students tour Manhattan

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Assistant superintendent for business of Riverhead School District resigns

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Settlers outlast Tuckers in sloppy 30-28 road win

NORTHFORKER

The Little Nook Bookstore owner hopes to crack open her shop this January

SOUTHFORKER

The commerce of community: Local business owners come to the fore this season at The Parrish

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.

Related Content