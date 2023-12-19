Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Dec. 19, 2023

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Denise W. Smith, Shelter Island, was driving on Ram Island Road on Dec. 12 when she was stopped by police and given a summons for speeding — 56 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone.

Also on the 12th, Paul Rylott, Shelter Island, was ticketed for speeding on Ram Island Drive, 49 mph in the 35-mph zone.

Kimberly Constantine Bhandary, Bayport, was given two summonses on the 12th for speed not reasonable or prudent on Smith Street and for failure to keep to the right.

Police conducted 14 radar enforcement, distracted driving and traffic stops on Dec. 12 and Dec. 14 through 17 in the Center, Menantic, the Heights and Ram Island, resulting in eight warnings and four tickets.

ACCIDENTS

On Dec. 14, Elizabeth M. Gilpin, Shelter Island, was driving south on North Ferry Road when a deer ran out and hit her vehicle, causing over $1,000 in estimated damage to the front end, hood and grill of her vehicle, according to the draft report.

A minor accident was reported by Kevin Dunning, Shelter Island, the same day. He was driving east on Manwaring Road when his vehicle was hit by a deer, causing under $500 damage to the right, rear-side and plastic mud flap.

OTHER REPORTS

A sailboat adrift in the North Ferry Channel was reported on Dec. 11. Southold marine was notified and recovered the boat.

A tree down on wires in West Neck was also blocking two lanes of traffic. PSEG was contacted, and police assisted with removing the tree.

Police were notified about suspicious email on Dec. 11; a police report was requested for documentation purposes.

On Dec. 13, a caller told police that loud music had been played at a Center residence for several weeks. The source was outdoor speakers but the police were unable to reach the homeowner.

A caller complained about an excavator parked on a hill in the Center on Dec. 13, which was causing a hazardous condition. Workers at the site were advised to put out traffic cones or flag motorists when loading/unloading supplies.

Also on the 13th, police were told construction trucks failed to stop at a Cartwright Road stop sign. Extra enforcement will be conducted.

While on patrol, an officer noticed a sailboat in West Neck Bay taking on water and sinking at its mooring. The owner had relocated the boat to a private dock.

On Dec. 14, police investigated a call reporting that someone had jumped into the back of a box truck and was possibly locked in before the truck was driven onto the North Ferry headed for Shelter Island.

An altercation was reported to police in an alley in the Heights on Dec. 14. Also on the 14th, a caller told police that a suspicious person on foot was near his neighbor’s residence in South Ferry Hills. Officers patrolled the area with negative results.

An officer responded to a call on Dec. 15 about smoke coming from a Menantic property. The owner was burning firewood and was advised not to leave the fire unattended.

On the 17th, police assisted a person in locating his paintings. A Ram Island resident requested police help with overflowing toilets. Officers shut off the main water line and the caller was advised that the flood was a septic issue, and an employee will make arrangements for repair.

In other incidents: police provided three lift assists; unlocked a vehicle with the keys inside; had lunch with 5th graders at the Shelter Island School; responded to two lost and found reports; and performed a traffic stop for a school driver’s education class.

ALARMS

The Shelter Island Fire Department answered a call on Dec. 17 in the Center; there were no problems.

Police responded to a motion alarm in the Center on Dec. 12; the residence was secure and no criminal activity was noted. An officer investigated an alarm at the Islander on Dec. 15 and found all doors secure. A motion alarm in a Shorewood garage on the 15th was due to a false activation.

The premises of Chobor Construction were secure both inside and outside following an alarm on the 16th. A wrong code set off a burglary alarm in Hay Beach on Dec. 16.

ANIMALS

A turkey with a broken leg, hit by a car in Silver Beach, flew away when the animal control officer arrived. A caller said her dogs got away from her at an intersection in Silver Beach; the animal control officer helped her retrieve the dogs.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Dec. 13 and 14; one person to the Peconic Medical Center on Dec. 13; and one to Southampton Hospital on Dec. 16. A sixth case refused transport on the 16th.