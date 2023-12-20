Daily Update: Jim Colligan prepares to end Shelter Island Town Board service

(Reporter file photo) Jim Colligan

Here are the headlines for December 20, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

First Universalist Church of Southold rebuild ahead of schedule

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead school approves Transfinder bus tracking software

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Looking back, looking forward: Jim Colligan prepares to end Shelter Island Town Board service

NORTHFORKER

Greenport author Melanie Mitzner’s ‘Slow Reveal’ wins big at American Book Fest

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Chef Jason Weiner’s deviled eggs

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

