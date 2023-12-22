Daily Update: What makes happiness?

(Credit: Francesca Frasco)

Here are the headlines for December 22, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Suffolk Closeup: East End leads in wind power

Shelter Island Reporter column: What makes happiness?

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Shoreham-Wading River High School opens new fitness center

Riverhead Middle School launches animal rescue club

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport senior Cameron Stanton sets state long-jump mark

Floyd Memorial Library launches podcast, with Greenport Mayor Kevin Stuessi as first guest

Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital honors Sheri Winter Parker

NORTHFORKER

Cold Weather Cocktails: Winterize your spritz for a cold weather pick-me-up

North Fork Open Houses: 4 listings for the week of Dec. 22

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: The Brandy Alexander of Baldwin Road

Star of the sea: At Bay Street Theater, artists and the audience take center stage

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

