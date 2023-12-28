Daily Update

Daily Update: 2023 Year In Review — Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy can process Medicaid prescriptions

By Reporter Staff

Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy. (Reporter file)

Here are the headlines for December 28, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Year in Review 2023: Al Krupski wins race for Southold supervisor

Year in Review 2023: Crash kills four in Orient, speed limit changes

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Year in Review 2023: Tesla fire not an arson

Year in Review 2023: First-ever North Fork Pride parade held in Greenport

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Year In Review: Meet the Shelter Island High School Class of 2023

2023 Year In Review — Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy can process Medicaid prescriptions: Island patients were shut out for months

NORTHFORKER

Northforker Top 10 2023! Tanger tie #4 — Arcade fire: Game On scratches ye olde arcade itch

Northforker 2023 Top 10! Tanger tie for #4 — Café Victoria ups the ante on coffee culture in Tanger

SOUTHFORKER

Southforker 2023 Top 10! #6 — Cook all of this… now!

Southforker 2023 Top 10! #5 — a little ranch dressing in Southampton

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

