Daily Update: Shelter Island Police, Highway departments contracts settled

Here are the headlines for January 3, 2024.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Police, Highway departments contracts settled: Details of deals not yet revealed
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport couple indicted for fentanyl and cocaine possession inside home with a child
Town Supervisor Al Krupski, councilmembers and other officials sworn into office
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
New Town Supervisor outlines key priorities in inaugural address
Homeless woman arrested in Christmas night car theft on Main Street
NORTHFORKER
Marvelous Meatloaf: Six mouthwatering meatloaves from across the North Fork
SOUTHFORKER
South Fork Dream Home: Rockin’ the entertainment vibe in Remsenberg
