Daily Update: Shelter Island Police, Highway departments contracts settled

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Here are the headlines for January 3, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Police, Highway departments contracts settled: Details of deals not yet revealed

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport couple indicted for fentanyl and cocaine possession inside home with a child

Town Supervisor Al Krupski, councilmembers and other officials sworn into office

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

New Town Supervisor outlines key priorities in inaugural address

Homeless woman arrested in Christmas night car theft on Main Street

NORTHFORKER

Marvelous Meatloaf: Six mouthwatering meatloaves from across the North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

South Fork Dream Home: Rockin’ the entertainment vibe in Remsenberg

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

