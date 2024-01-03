Daily Update: John Needham is the Shelter Island Reporter Person of the Year

(Credit: Courtesy illustration)

Here are the headlines for January 4, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

John Needham is the Shelter Island Reporter Person of the Year

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

2023 Person of the Year: John McAuliff

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

2023 People of the Year: Cutchogue Fire Department water rescue team

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Update Jan. 5: Welcome to 2024!

SOUTHFORKER

Dream Day: From west of the canal to Shelter Island, build a day around East End antique shopping

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

