Daily Update: John Needham is the Shelter Island Reporter Person of the Year
Here are the headlines for January 4, 2024.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
John Needham is the Shelter Island Reporter Person of the Year
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
2023 Person of the Year: John McAuliff
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
2023 People of the Year: Cutchogue Fire Department water rescue team
NORTHFORKER
Weekend Update Jan. 5: Welcome to 2024!
SOUTHFORKER
Dream Day: From west of the canal to Shelter Island, build a day around East End antique shopping
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.