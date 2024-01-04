Daily Update: Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers

(Credit: Reporter file)

Here are the headlines for January 5, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers: Jan. 4, 2024

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

2023 Public Servant of the Year: Diane Wilhelm

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

2023 Public Servant of the Year: Candace Hall

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Open Houses: 9 listings for the week of Jan. 5

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Smoke n’ Fire

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.