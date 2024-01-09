Daily Update: Goat Hill closes for winter to preserve it
Here are the headlines for January 9, 2024.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Goat Hill closes for winter to preserve it: Keeping the course healthy and playable
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Peconic Community School officially opens in Cutchogue
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
CAT sues Riverhead over EPCAL contract
NORTHFORKER
Behind the Fence Gallery moves to Riverhead
SOUTHFORKER
Shagwong Tavern’s Allie Bergold brings relaxed intuition to the Montauk bar scene
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
