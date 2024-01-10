Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Jan. 9, 2024

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

When police investigated a 911 telephone call, they found Angel Vicente Sinchi Sinchi, 48, of Mastic Beach, unlawfully within a dwelling. Upon investigation, he had previously driven a vehicle that had left the roadway and been submerged in water off a town landing on Simpson Road. Mr. Sinchi Sinchi had also been driving the vehicle with a suspended New York State driver’s license.

He was arrested Jan. 7 at 10:30 a.m. on charges of criminal trespass in the 2nd degree and aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd. Mr. Sinchi Sinchi was taken into custody, processed and released later on an appearance ticket with instructions to appear in Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

James A. Bond, Los Angeles, Calif., was driving on New York Avenue on Jan. 1 when he was stopped by police and ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign and for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

Aiden J. Moran, Aquebogue, was given a summons on Jan. 2 on Winthrop Road for driving an uninspected vehicle. On the 3rd, Peter P. Gulluscio, Shelter Island, was ticketed for failure to keep right on South Midway Road.

On Jan. 4, Margaret E. McGrath, Rockville Centre, was stopped on New York Avenue and given a summons for driving with inadequate or no brake lights.

There were 12 radar enforcement and traffic stops in the Center, Heights and Menantic on Dec. 29 and 30 and Jan. 1 through Jan. 5, resulting in nine warnings and three tickets.

OTHER REPORTS

An officer on patrol on Dec. 30 noticed a small tree that had fallen across a Hay Beach roadway; it was removed without incident.

On the 31st, a Shorewood resident reported that he found an arrow in bushes on his property. Also on that date, a caller told police that leaves were being burned in the Center. An officer found a small, controlled fire of leaves and sticks. The owner was advised about town code burning regulations; the fire was extinguished immediately. A warning was issued.

On Jan. 1, police opened a confidential investigation into drugs. Also on that date, a boat and trailer were reported blocking a town landing in Dering Harbor. The owner said he was waiting for high tide to safely haul out the boat.

Police monitored daily rainfall for a month and submitted findings on Jan. 2 to the Department of Environmental Conservation for Dering Harbor’s Shellfish Harvesting Program.

A landlord visited police headquarters on Jan. 4 to complain that her tenants had not returned to her residence and had left several belongings behind. An officer told her that eviction notices had been officially served and that it was likely the tenants had permanently left the premises.

An officer assisted with jump-starting a vehicle disabled in the North Ferry line on Jan. 4. Also on that date, an officer attended a meeting sponsored by the Shelter Island School to introduce the new Spanish-speaking liaison to Spanish-speaking parents. Twenty-three parents attended.

On Jan. 6, a telephone pole was reported cracked at the base and hanging over power lines on both lanes of travel on a West Neck roadway. PSEG and Verizon were contacted, and an officer closed the road until they arrived.

Police notified the Highway Department about flooded roadways in West Neck on Jan. 7. Markers and barricades were put in place.

In other incidents: police answered calls for two lift assists; submitted three administrative reports to the County and State; monitored North Ferry line traffic; responded to four lost and found reports; provided a funeral escort; and had lunch at the Shelter Island School with the 3rd grade.

ALARMS

Police and the Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) answered four alarms in Silver Beach, South Ferry, South Ferry Hills and West Neck on Dec. 30 (three alarms) and Jan. 2. Two alarms on Dec. 30 were declared false alarms; burned food was the cause of the third. An alarm was activated on Jan. 7 but negative problems were reported by the SIFD.

A burglary alarm in Tarkettle on Dec. 30 was the result, the caretaker said, of problems with the garage door. An alarm was accidentally activated on a front door in Hay Beach on Jan. 1, and a cracked glass set off an alarm in the Heights on Jan. 6. A cleaning staff was on site at the time, and no broken windows were noticed. A commercial alarm at the Islander on Jan. 6 was set off accidentally.

ANIMALS

Two black labs at large in the Center were reported. The animal control officer (ACO) recognized them and called the owner. A dog loose in the Center was found by the ACO with the owner on its own property. Another dog in the Center was reunited with its owner.

The ACO was unable to capture an injured swan in the Center, and it swam away.

AIDED CASES

Twelve people were attended by Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams. Teams transported eight people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Dec. 29 and 30 and Jan. 2, 3, 5 and 7. A ninth person was medevaced from Klenawicus Field to Stony Brook University Hospital on Jan. 1. In the 10th case, a person was taken to Southampton Hospital on Jan. 1. Two people refused further medical attention on Dec. 29 and Jan. 3.