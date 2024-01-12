Double whammy: Shelter Island expecting another severe storm of high winds and flooding

A part of West Neck Road underwater after a storm earlier in the week.The National Weather Service is forecasting a similar storm for Friday night into Saturday. (Credit; Jim Colligan)

Here we go again, says the National Weather Service (NWS), in so many words, as a new storm with high winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding is ticketed for the Island later tonight and tomorrow.

The NWS has issued a Wind Advisory for tonight and a Coastal Flood Warning for tonight into tomorrow.

According to the NWS, a Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph, with higher gusts are expected. A Coastal Flood Warning is issued “when a hazardous weather event is occurring, imminent or likely. A warning means weather conditions pose a threat to life or property. People in the path of the storm need to take protective action.”

The storm just a few days ago that brought heavy rain and strong winds, along with severe high tides, flooded several roadways around the Island, and it seems more of the same is on the way.

The NWS is calling for rain and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Winds out of the east will steadily increase from 9 to 19 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

There could be gusts as high as 50 mph and 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected to fall on already soaked ground.

With high winds and water-saturated ground, there’s a strong possibility of trees and power lines toppling over.

Saturday, the Weather Service forecasts the rain turning to showers in the morning.

The afternoon should be mostly sunny, with a temperature of about 43 degrees. It will still be breezy, with the winds shifting to the south, and then the west later in the afternoon, at 15 to 23 mph, gusting as high as 46 mph.

As Highway Superintendent Ken Lewis said a few days ago when the first storm was bearing down on the Island, “Stay home to stay safe. You don’t know what can come loose in a storm.”