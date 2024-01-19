A Bronx Shabbas: Shelter Island Library welcomes Leah Friedman

ART BY LEAH FRIEDMAN

The Shelter Island Public Library is pleased to welcome Islander Leah Friedman with her new theater piece, “A Bronx Shabbas,” during the next Friday Night Dialogues on Friday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m.

Leah is a local playwright and artist whose work has been greatly influenced by her childhood experiences.

“A Bronx Shabbas” concerns the relationship between American-born Rachel (age 92) and her Polish-born cousin Ruchel (age 12). Leah will read both parts and will be glad to share thoughts about the work, which she dedicates to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

All are welcome to join us on Jan. 26 in the Community Room to hear Leah share her latest project. To register for this program, visit silibrary.org.

The next Friday Night Dialogue will take place on Friday, Feb. 2 on Zoom, and will feature author Carl Safina discussing his latest book “Alfie & Me.”