Daily Update: Shelter Island Police and town agree on contract through 2026
Here are the headlines for January 22, 2024.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Police and town agree on contract through 2026
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Remembering Jeff Bennett, 81, a beloved Shoreham-Wading River theater teacher
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport’s latest strategy to tackle affordable housing: state funding
NORTHFORKER
Unleash your inner child at Scott’s Pointe, Calverton’s brand-new adventure park
SOUTHFORKER
Winter brunch menu is on the table at these 7 Hamptons restaurants
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.