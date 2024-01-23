Daily Update: Meeting at Shelter Island Library brings innovation, organization to managing waste

Sara Gordon, of Sylvester Manor, addresses the Food Scrap Forum. From left, Green Options Chairman Tim Purtell, Town of Riverhead Engineer Drew Dillingham, Principal Engineering Aide Jason Blizzard, and Ms. Gordon. (Credit: Charity Robey)

Here are the headlines for January 23, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Meeting at Shelter Island Library brings innovation, organization to managing waste

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

North Fork girls track teams shine in league tourney

Fifth-ever owners ensure Hommel in Greenport survives to serve North Fork’s plumbers

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Armed standoff in Riverhead ends in an arrest

Blue Waves duo take top spots in girls track final

NORTHFORKER

Biggie’s Lunch opens in Southold at former Erik’s spot

SOUTHFORKER

Shelly’s Kitchen makes Round Swamp Farm-style food available year-round

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.