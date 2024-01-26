Daily Update: Major work planned at Sylvester Manor
Here are the headlines for January 26, 2024.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Major work planned at Shelter Island’s Sylvester Manor: Improving access, sharing historic lore
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Hochul’s budget bid slashes aid to local schools
ELIH Auxiliary again breaks fundraising record for hospital
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Flanders Big Duck sign damaged, then fixed
Riverhead awarded $5M for drinking water upgrades
NORTHFORKER
Get spicy! North Fork Chili Cook-Off returns to Peconic’s Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of Jan. 26
SOUTHFORKER
Southside Sips: Cool Mom Margarita
South Fork Dream Home: If you’re Fisher-ing for a Montauk manor…
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.