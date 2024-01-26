Daily Update: Major work planned at Sylvester Manor

Sylvester Manor (Credit: Reporter file)

Here are the headlines for January 26, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Major work planned at Shelter Island’s Sylvester Manor: Improving access, sharing historic lore

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Hochul’s budget bid slashes aid to local schools

ELIH Auxiliary again breaks fundraising record for hospital

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Flanders Big Duck sign damaged, then fixed

Riverhead awarded $5M for drinking water upgrades

NORTHFORKER

Get spicy! North Fork Chili Cook-Off returns to Peconic’s Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of Jan. 26

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Cool Mom Margarita

South Fork Dream Home: If you’re Fisher-ing for a Montauk manor…

