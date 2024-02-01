Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers: Feb. 1, 2024

(Credit: Reporter file)

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Dec. 1, 2023.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• William W Esseks & Dorothy Clark-Esseks to Katherine Esseks, 77 Leafy Way (600-113-4-7) (R) $1,200,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Anne G Walsh to Peter & Allison Stein, 63417 North Road (1000-40-1-18) (R) $1,900,000

• Bluebird North Fork LLC to Noblehouse Seaport LLC, 2345 North Road (1000-35-1-27.002) (R) $1,850,000

• 345 Wiggins Street LLC to Wiggins Street Duplex LLC, 345 Wiggins Street (1001-6-4-8) (R) $1,246,000

• Estate of John Maher to Laura Elkins & John Robbins, 600 Front Street (1001-4-4-1) (R) $1,066,000

• Mary O’Brien & Linda McGuinness to Mark Breen, 711 Front Street (1000-48-1-10) (R) $670,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Geraldine Boyle to Mark & Mary Brosnan, 800 Laurelwood Drive (1000-127-7-7) (R) $1,475,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Gregory McCoy & Christina Mehlhop-McCoy to Anthony Olea,1060 Harvest Lane (1000-120-3-8.009) (R) $1,067,500

• Estate of Ruth Myers to Howard & Danielle Field, 1580 Wickham Avenue (1000-139-3-45) (R) $567,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Requerdo Co to 1051 Old Country LLC, 1051 Old Country Road (600-108-4-14.006) (C) $9,500,000

• 153 Herricks LLC to Cesar Sandoval, 39 Daly Drive (600-112-1-4.005) (R) $730,000

• Emil Fischbach Trust to James Nunemaker, 158 Scenic Lake Drive (600-82.02-1-158) (R) $543,900

• Estate of Rufus Chandler to JSRI LLC, 42 J T Blvd (600-120-1-24) (R) $190,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Joseph & Kristina Ottomanelli to BGV-Holdings LLC, 250 Midway Road (1000-90-1-9) (R) $2,149,000

• Estate of Karen Horne to James & Cynthia Traina, 45 Oakwood Drive (1000-70-13-1) (R) $810,000

• Deborah Pittorino to Eastend Properties LLC, 10305 Soundview Avenue (1000-54-8-8) (R) $575,000

• Allan & Kathleen Arena to Roberts Premier Development LLC, Kenneys Road (1000-59-3-17.001) (V) $525,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)