Daily Update: Island’s website getting a refresh

Here are the headlines for February 2, 2024.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
New Shelter Island supervisor aiming for transparency —Town website changes due in two weeks
Just Saying: A survey on successful snoring
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Habitat For Humanity of Long Island’s Man of the Year donates roof for Riverhead home
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
D’Latte Cafe announces closure
Corwin’s confidence leads Porters to victory
NORTHFORKER
After three decades, Legends in New Suffolk changes hands
SOUTHFORKER
Iconic Black actors and comedians set to be celebrated at LTV this month
