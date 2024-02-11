Reading of a play at Shelter Island School by Leah Friedman

On Tuesday, Feb. 1., at 2:30 on the Shelter Island School stage, Leah Friedman will do an encore reading of her new short play — about a half hour — called “A Bronx Shabbas.”

John Kaasik and Peter Waldner will be filming the performance.

“A Bronx Shabbas,” during the next Friday Night Dialogues on Friday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m.

Leah is a local playwright and artist whose work has been greatly influenced by her childhood experiences.

“A Bronx Shabbas” concerns the relationship between American-born Rachel (age 92) and her Polish-born cousin Ruchel (age 12).

Ms. Friedman will read both parts.

She has dedicated the pay to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

All are welcome.