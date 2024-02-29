Shelter Island Reporter correction: Feb. 29, 2024

(Courtesy image)

In the Feb. 29 Reporter, in a story about two upcoming public hearings, it was incorrectly stated that a possible acquisition of sites on Midway Road that could be purchased with Community Preservation Fund money and Suffolk County money would be for affordable housing.

If the acquisition goes forward, the site would be used for passive recreation, not housing.

It was correctly stated in the Numbers Column, but failed to be changed in the story.

The Reporter apologizes for the error.