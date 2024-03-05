Daily Update

Daily Update: Shelter Island School District’s $13.9 million budget draft needs cuts

By Reporter Staff

Shelter Island School. (Reporter file)

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

North Fork sightings prompt ‘Coyote Talk’ with experts

Comet, Orion and solar eclipse: can’t-miss skywatch

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead seeks sports memorabilia from alumni athletes for display showcase outside the gym

North Forkers compete at New York State track tourney

NORTHFORKER

The Dish: Goodfood, Mattituck

SOUTHFORKER

Irish eyes stay smiling, as St. Patrick’s Day festivities continue all month long

