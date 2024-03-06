Outlining limits of fertilizer use on Shelter Island: Committee seeks education, legislation

(Adobe Stock Photo)

The Water Advisory Committee subcommittee on fertilizers is pushing forward on a two-pronged approach — education and legislation — to protect groundwater.

Led by Water Advisory Committee (WAC) member Lisa Shaw, a group of volunteers has been working to provide a pamphlet to inform property owners of how and when fertilizers should be applied, and advising about problems that over fertilization can cause.

Ms. Shaw acknowledges that fertilization of lawns represents only about 7% of the nitrogen problems affecting water quality on the Island. But that doesn’t diminish the importance of dealing with its contribution to the problem.

She told her WAC colleagues at their Feb. 26 meeting that a couple of landscapers who serve the Island have agreed to distribute the pamphlet to their customers, and one property watcher has stepped forward to say he would distribute the information to his customers.

Heights Property Owners Corporation General Manager Stella Lagudis said she will distribute the information to residents in that area when it’s complete. She and Green Options Committee Chairman Tim Purcell outlined the draft with Ms. Shaw, noting she wants to be sure the information is easily understood by recipients, and not a pamphlet that simply gets discarded.

As for the legislation, Ms. Shaw noted that without it, limiting fertilization use would likely be not effective. Town Attorney Stephen Kiely has drafted legislation to be further discussed. It’s designed to “protect the health, safety and welfare of the residents and guests of Shelter Island by protecting the aquifer and surface waters by imposing stringent regulations on the use of fertilizers,” according to the draft.

It calls for a soil test to be conducted prior to any application of a fertilizer. The test could be done by a licensed landscaper, a local cooperative extension or by using a commercial home soil test. If it passes as written, it would require the Building Department to review the test and approve the findings that would have to show a need for fertilization.

Councilman Albert Dickson said he would like to have input from Senior Building Inspector Reed Karen.

The law would provide for exceptions for newly established turf or lawn areas during the first growing season; vegetable growth; and golf courses.

Violations could cost up to $2,000 or imprisonment for up to 15 days or both. Each day’s continued violation would constitute a separate offense.