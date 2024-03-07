Daily Update: Thiele sums up preservation funds: Shelter Island received $2.25 million in 2023
Here are the headlines for March 8, 2024.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Thiele sums up preservation funds: Shelter Island received $2.25 million in 2023
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Home health care aide’s death in Jamesport under investigation
Riverhead town board approves retail cannabis plan
SUFFOLK TIMES
Trustee Nick Krupski appointed provisional solid waste coordinator
After winning county crown, Tuckers fall in Long Island final
NORTHFORKER
Weekend Update, March 7: Comedy, psychics, karaoke and more
SOUTHFORKER
Theater, music, trivia and a darling little Oscar party make for a winning weekend
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
