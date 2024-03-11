Daily Update: Top of the Shelter Island scallop heap

(Credit: Norma Clark)

Here are the headlines for March 12, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Top of the Shelter Island scallop heap

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead school board criticizes head of charter school

SUFFOLK TIMES

Photos: Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day parade, chilly but dry, thanks to luck of the Irish

Kids read to therapy dog Wizard at Greenport library

NORTHFORKER

Magic Man: Stylin’ with Ricky Saetta

SOUTHFORKER

Margaret Olivia Slocum Sage, the OG philanthropist of the East End

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

