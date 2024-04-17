Daily Update: Shelter Island Morehead Poetry Contest reading and award event planned
Here are the headlines for April 16, 2024.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Morehead Poetry Contest reading and award event planned
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
World-renowned sculptor Serra found peace in Orient
Ganley named GOP chair after McGreevy steps down
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Rockin’ for the Homeless boogies to Polish Hall Saturday
Town explores ways to ease Calverton traffic
NORTHFORKER
Dream Day: The North Fork brewing scene
SOUTHFORKER
Love the one you thrift: Pre-Loved MTK puts the heart in hand-me-ups
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.