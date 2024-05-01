Daily Update: Shelter Island’s Mashomack plans writing workshop
Here are the headlines for May 1, 2024.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island’s Mashomack plans writing workshop: Drawing inspiration from nature
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Ryan’s Team asks Southold to display ‘988’ signs
Local businesswomen honored at Pink Pearl Gala
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Time is running out to tiptoe through tulips
State DOT invests in Riverhead road improvements
NORTHFORKER
Greenport singer-songwriter Julia King looks inward on upcoming EP, drops new single
SOUTHFORKER
Feed Your Read! May’s 5 must-reads from A Book Place
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
