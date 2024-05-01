Road work on Chase Avenue in the Heights will continue over the next couple of days

(Courtesy Image)

General Manager of the Shelter Island Heights Property Owners Corporation Stella Lagudis said that road work on Chase Avenue between Grand and Cedar avenues will have to be more extensive than first anticipated.

The work has to be done, Ms.Lagudis said to “to proactively replace a sewer main … The actual excavation will be a bit west of the intersection — not in the intersection.”

Originally, it was thought that the road would be closed just Wednesday afternoon but, Ms. Lagudis reported, “Apparently when First Bridge was redone, they raised the elevation of the road. Therefore, there is a second road beneath the top road that is 36 inches thick! It will take much longer to clear all the asphalt.

“As such, we will continue working today [Wednesday] until approximately 5 p.m., when we will backfill the trench and re-open the road. We will work tomorrow and Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. to continue our efforts. At the end of each day, we will backfill and reopen the road.”

Staff from the Heights Corporation will be at the top and bottom of Chase Avenue redirecting traffic.

Ms. Lagudis said if there are questions to call the Heights office, 631-749-0139 extension 109.





