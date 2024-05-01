Shelter Island’s Mashomack plans writing workshop: Drawing inspiration from nature

A wood nymph. sculpture at Mashomack (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

On Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., a program of immersive nature writing will be held at the Mashomack Preserve.

Maryann Calendrille, co-owner of Canio’s Books, an independent literary bookshop in Sag Harbor, will guide participants in developing foundational skills to translate nature writings in a time of climate change into meaningful stories for the public.

The group will explore written works on the theme and will have time for deep observation, writing and sharing of work written in the field.

Light refreshments will be provided.

Ms. Calendrille is an educator, writer and editor, with published works in various news outlets, journals and more.

She said she has been a passionate environmentalist ever since first planting zinnia seeds in a pint-sized milk carton in elementary school. With this workshop, she is translating her love for the environment into this special opportunity at the preserve.

Advance registration is required. The program fee is $25. Email [email protected] to reserve your spot.