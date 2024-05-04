New winners in Shelter Island’s Battle of the Brains: Pizza and playful competition

Surrounding quizmaster Bob DeStefano is the winning foursome: from left, back row, Laura Accinelli and JoAnn Libya. Front, left, Sherry Cavasini, and right, Vinnie Cosenza. (Credit: Nell Lowell)

Shelter Island Slice on North Ferry Road has continued its popular Battle of the Brains by hosting a second full house on Wednesday, May 1.

The winning quartet, only missing seven questions, called themselves “Team Sopranos,” with their motto — “We Win Or Else.”

(Credit: Courtesy image)

Quizmaster Bob DeStefano said most of the other contestants missed twice as many questions as The Sopranos.

There was some confusion with his numbering system, The Quizmaster said, which deterred no one from having fun and enjoying friendly competition with their Island neighbors.

Watch for the listing of the next one; brush up on your trivia and join a fun evening at Slice.