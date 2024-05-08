Daily Update: Shelter Island volunteers for better bays

(Credit: KC Bailey)

Here are the headlines for May 8, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island volunteers for better bays

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Tackle shop reacts to recent shoplifting incident

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold volunteers gather to build 20 beds for kids in need

NORTHFORKER

Culture Club: Sunshine Sessions at the Sunshine Shack, Orient Point

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Spring nettle pesto

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

