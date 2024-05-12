Shelter Island By the Numbers: May 12, 2024

(Courtesy photo)

200

Pounds of food are thrown away each year by the average Long Island resident when it could provide nourishing meals, according to culinary historian Jacquelyn Ottman who will speak at the library’s Friday Night Dialogues May 17

13

Test wells near historic record highs for April as the Island population prepares for its seasonal population growth when demand for water is highest

62

Volunteer firefighters serve the Shelter Island Fire Department now compared with 173 members in 1980

60

Fledgling ospreys were seen at 37 nests on Shelter Island during the Group for the East End’s 2022 most recent study of the birds on the East End

1st

Annual Pickleball Open is scheduled at Shelter Island School’s courts for Saturday, May 18, with a rain date of Sunday, May 19

3

Letters were read into the record at a public hearing at Town Hall — two favoring and one opposed — to returning final decisions on wetlands applications to the Town Board from the Planning Board with five people speaking at the hearing — two opposed to the change and three favoring the action