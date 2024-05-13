Daily Update: The new world of motherhood

Jon Wilutis, left, holding his son Roman at his christening at Our Lady of the Isle, with Father Peter DeSanctis and Roman’s mother, Corinne. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for May 13, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

The new world of motherhood: Story and Shelter Island Reporter podcast

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Claudio’s new parking app sparks debate on Facebook

Meet Ceili, Cutchogue-New Suffolk Free Library’s therapy dog

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Last of the East End’s cobblers planning to close

School districts weigh in on the ‘Do No Harm’ Regents exam debate

NORTHFORKER

Heroes and Horses: Calverton’s Warrior Ranch is a respite for equines and veterans alike

SOUTHFORKER

Garden of Glad: Find some inner peace, and maybe a little magic, at Madoo

