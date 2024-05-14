Daily Update: Shelter Island School baseball team sweeps doubleheader at Fiske Field
Here are the headlines for May 14, 2024.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island School baseball team sweeps doubleheader at Fiske Field
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Photos: Peconic Landing John May Mile and 5K
Three people seriously injured in pre-dawn Southold crash
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Popular Calverton Tex-Mex eatery changes hands
Blue Waves and Wildcats gear up for playoffs
NORTHFORKER
Northforker Wine Club: Borghese Vineyard & Winery’s 2022 Sauvignon Blanc
SOUTHFORKER
No finer diner: The Islander still knows how you like your eggs
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.