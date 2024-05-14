Daily Update: Shelter Island School baseball team sweeps doubleheader at Fiske Field

The Island’s school baseball team is on a roll. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Here are the headlines for May 14, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island School baseball team sweeps doubleheader at Fiske Field

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Photos: Peconic Landing John May Mile and 5K

Three people seriously injured in pre-dawn Southold crash

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Popular Calverton Tex-Mex eatery changes hands

Blue Waves and Wildcats gear up for playoffs

NORTHFORKER

Northforker Wine Club: Borghese Vineyard & Winery’s 2022 Sauvignon Blanc

SOUTHFORKER

No finer diner: The Islander still knows how you like your eggs

