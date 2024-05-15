Daily Update: Fire at Léon 1909 restaurant

Shelter Island firefighters at the top of the chimney of Léon 1909 restaurant on Tuesday afternoon. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Here are the headlines for May 15, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Fire at Léon 1909 restaurant

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

The East End’s last cobbler planning to close

Makers guild keeps basket weaving craft alive

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

North Fork volunteers gather to build 20 beds for kids in need

NORTHFORKER

Dream Day: Enjoy the Great South Bay in Patchogue

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Lemon and thyme roasted striped bass

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

