Daily Update: A Day in the Life: Shelter Island’s Sylvester Manor Farm

Here are the headlines for May 16, 2024.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
A Day in the Life: Shelter Island’s Sylvester Manor Farm
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Benefits of new septic systems impeded by costs
North Fork Polar Bears wrap up season with record numbers
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Hubbard extends housing ban started by predecessor
Charter school expansion plan pivots to portables
NORTHFORKER
Weekend Update: Brooklyn Ballet, high-end dive bar and more North Fork fun
SOUTHFORKER
Don’t be a drag — here’s how to do a South Fork weekend in style
