Daily Update: A Day in the Life: Shelter Island’s Sylvester Manor Farm

Sylvester Manor Farm Manager Arielle Gardner with Gary. (Credit: Charity Robey)

Here are the headlines for May 16, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

A Day in the Life: Shelter Island’s Sylvester Manor Farm

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Benefits of new septic systems impeded by costs

North Fork Polar Bears wrap up season with record numbers

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Hubbard extends housing ban started by predecessor

Charter school expansion plan pivots to portables

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Update: Brooklyn Ballet, high-end dive bar and more North Fork fun

SOUTHFORKER

Don’t be a drag — here’s how to do a South Fork weekend in style

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.