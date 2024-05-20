Daily Update: Sylvester Manor charged with code violation

Sylvester Manor. (Credit: Donnamarie Barnes)

Here are the headlines for May 20, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Sylvester Manor charged with code violation: Says not guilty, and has applied for permit

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

North Fork’s first Juneteenth parade set for Greenport

School district voters guide: elections set for May 21

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

New permanent sculpture shines in Grangebel Park

Weighing the cost versus the benefits of new septic systems

NORTHFORKER

Roads Less Traveled: Discovering local history with North Fork Scavenger Hunts

SOUTHFORKER

Culture Club: Lived in at LongHouse — An integration of art, design and nature

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.