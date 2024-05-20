Daily Update: Sylvester Manor charged with code violation
Here are the headlines for May 20, 2024.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Sylvester Manor charged with code violation: Says not guilty, and has applied for permit
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
North Fork’s first Juneteenth parade set for Greenport
School district voters guide: elections set for May 21
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
New permanent sculpture shines in Grangebel Park
Weighing the cost versus the benefits of new septic systems
NORTHFORKER
Roads Less Traveled: Discovering local history with North Fork Scavenger Hunts
SOUTHFORKER
Culture Club: Lived in at LongHouse — An integration of art, design and nature
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
