Shelter Islanders gather for annual Fire Department gala: Members honored for their service
On Saturday, May 18, the Shelter Island Fire Department had its Annual Installation Dinner, a gala affair where chiefs and officers were sworn in. Friends and family were in attendance at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club to enjoy the meal and to support the Island’s bravest.
Honorary guests attended with proclamations, including Suffolk County Executive Edward P. Romaine, Town Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams, and Gov. Kathy Hochul’s representative for Eastern Suffolk John Bouvier.
Service award pins were presented to:
Rich O’Halloran — 5 years
1st Assistant Chief Max Pelletier — 10 years
Lieutenant Beau Payne — 10 years
Captain PJ Lechmanski — 10-years
F/F Rob Brewer — 15-years
Lieutenant Brian Lechmanski — 15 years
Ex-Chief, Commissioner Tony Reiter — 15 years
F/F, Commissioner Andy Reeve — 25 years
Ex-Chief, 2nd Assistant Chief Stan Beckwith — 30 years
Ex-Chief, F/F Earl Reiter — 40 years
Lieutenant, Commissioner Hap Bowditch — 50 years
Pat Lenox and Ann Beckwith — 50 years service in the Women’s Auxillary
Ex-Chief, Ex- Commissioner, Department Safety Officer Phil Power — 55 years.
Proclamations were presented to Hap Bowditch for his years of service to the Shelter Island community from the Suffolk County Firefighters Association, Suffolk County Legislator C. Stark, Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr., Ms. Williams, Mr. Romaine, Mr. Bouvier, and Congressman Nick LaLota presented by Councilwoman Meg Larsen.
The Department would like to thank Peter Olsavsky and his staff at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club for the outstanding service and a great dinner.