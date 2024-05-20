Shelter Islanders gather for annual Fire Department gala: Members honored for their service

Shelter Island Town Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams congratulates Hap Bowditch for half a century of service with the Shelter Island Fire Department at the Department’s Installation Dinner Saturday night. (Credit: Mary Ellen McGayhey)

On Saturday, May 18, the Shelter Island Fire Department had its Annual Installation Dinner, a gala affair where chiefs and officers were sworn in. Friends and family were in attendance at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club to enjoy the meal and to support the Island’s bravest.

Pat Lenox, left, and Ann Beckwith, were honored Saturday night at the Fire Department’s Installation Dinner for each serving for over 50 years in the Women’s Auxiliary. (Credit: Mary Ellen McGayhey)

Honorary guests attended with proclamations, including Suffolk County Executive Edward P. Romaine, Town Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams, and Gov. Kathy Hochul’s representative for Eastern Suffolk John Bouvier.

Service award pins were presented to:

Rich O’Halloran — 5 years

1st Assistant Chief Max Pelletier — 10 years

Lieutenant Beau Payne — 10 years

Captain PJ Lechmanski — 10-years

F/F Rob Brewer — 15-years

Lieutenant Brian Lechmanski — 15 years

Ex-Chief, Commissioner Tony Reiter — 15 years

F/F, Commissioner Andy Reeve — 25 years

Ex-Chief, 2nd Assistant Chief Stan Beckwith — 30 years

Ex-Chief, F/F Earl Reiter — 40 years

Lieutenant, Commissioner Hap Bowditch — 50 years

Pat Lenox and Ann Beckwith — 50 years service in the Women’s Auxillary

Ex-Chief, Ex- Commissioner, Department Safety Officer Phil Power — 55 years.

Proclamations were presented to Hap Bowditch for his years of service to the Shelter Island community from the Suffolk County Firefighters Association, Suffolk County Legislator C. Stark, Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr., Ms. Williams, Mr. Romaine, Mr. Bouvier, and Congressman Nick LaLota presented by Councilwoman Meg Larsen.

The Department would like to thank Peter Olsavsky and his staff at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club for the outstanding service and a great dinner.