Daily Update: Let’s be healthy out there, Shelter Island

Sharon Morgan makes sure that Sergeant Rando is fit for duty. (Credit: Jeanne Woods)

Here are the headlines for May 30, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Let’s be healthy out there, Shelter Island

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Affordable housing plan at odds with economic reality

Southold students salute local first responders with Heroes Day Celebration

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Two top Riverhead administrators sign retirement agreements

Stepping out in style: Detective Edward Carey retires

NORTHFORKER

Worth the Stop: Birding on the North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

How Juicy! The 8 best juice bar & smoothie shops in the Hamptons

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

