Shelter Island Letter to the Editor: May 30, 2024

Preserve the waterfront

To the Editor:

After seeing advertising in the Reporter’s most recent issue, I feel compelled to reach out to fellow Islanders to enlist your help in stressing to our elected officials the importance of the preservation of the open waterfront space located at 82 South Midway Road.

It is an unspoiled vista which we have all taken for granted.

Preservation of woodland areas is commendable. I would submit that the intangible enjoyment of the many people who travel that stretch of Midway Road each day equals that of those people who walk the lovely paths cut into other preserved parcels, and that there are far more people who soak up that Midway view, whether they realize it or not.

In addition to the intangible, preserving those 5.6 acres would consolidate the town’s holdings on Dickerson Creek, adding to the preserved areas adjacent at 80 and 72 South Midway, as well as on Grace’s Lane and Wades Beach.

Also The Peconic Estuary Partnership has identified such undeveloped/un-hardened parcels, as those most worthy of preservation and integral in improving the health of the Peconic Estuary System.

If this Island jewel is lost to development, I would like to be able to look in the mirror and say that everything possible was done in the effort to preserve it.

At this point in time it is still not too late to make preservation of this land a reality, to be enjoyed by future residents of this Island. I urge you all to reach out to your town officials and voice your opinion.

After all, it will be your opinions that count in this most important election year.

JAMES EKLUND, Shelter Island