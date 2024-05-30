Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: May 30, 2024

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday 8 a.m.. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Golf Ladies Scramble: Fridays 9 a.m. tee-off. Arrive by 8:45. Open to the public, all levels are welcome. Regular rates apply. Shelter Island Country Club.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Line Dancing: Wednesday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturday 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, MAY 30

Children’s Movie Day, 4 p.m., (Ages 6+) Sequel to one of the April flicks, two spy siblings save their family yet again in this PG movie. Register at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, JUNE 4

Time to Tie-dye, 2:30 p.m., (Ages 6+) Outside, under the tent. Bring your own item or grab one of the library’s shirt options to create your own tie-dye apparel. Register at silibrary.org

ADULT PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, MAY 31

Perlman Music Program Opening Concert, 7 -8:30 p.m. Young artist participants of the 2024 Chamber Music Workshop kick off the summer with a free concert. Email [email protected] to inquire about availability.

Friday Night Dialogue: Susan Schrott Drawings – Author Talk and Book Signing at the library. 7 p.m. Susan Schrott invites readers to embark on a journey of self-discovery and daily inspiration with her new book, ‘Rise with Radiance.’ Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. History Center grounds, rain or shine.

MONDAY, JUNE 3

CAST Van, 3 – 6 p.m. 61 Cobbetts Lane.

MONDAY, JUNE 3 – SATURDAY, JUNE 8

Library Yard Sale, Community Room, furniture, office supplies, Peter Waldner artworks and more.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5

Queer Pride on the Lower East Side 7 p.m. (Zoom). Joine the NY Tenement Museum for a discussion of the LBGTQIA+ history of the Lower East Side. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

Perlman Music Program, 7 – 8:30 p.m. Tutti Suonare’ (‘everyone plays’ in Italian), two unique concerts featuring young artists performing alongside PMP Artist-Faculty. Visit perlmanmusicprogram.org to purchase tickets.

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

World Oceans Day Kayak Trip, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Mashomack. Paddle along the Mashomack coastline, explore the preserve. Kayaks, paddles and safety gear povided. Adults only; advance registration required at [email protected]

TOWN MEETINGS

Town Board Meeting

June 3, 6 - 7 p.m.

Town Board Work Session

June 4, 1 - 3 p.m.

WQIAB

June 6, 6 - 7 p.m.