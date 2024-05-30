Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: May 30, 2024
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday 8 a.m.. Community Center.*
Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*
Golf Ladies Scramble: Fridays 9 a.m. tee-off. Arrive by 8:45. Open to the public, all levels are welcome. Regular rates apply. Shelter Island Country Club.
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.
Line Dancing: Wednesday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturday 9:15, Community Center.*
Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.*
*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon
Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]
Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]
Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
THURSDAY, MAY 30
Children’s Movie Day, 4 p.m., (Ages 6+) Sequel to one of the April flicks, two spy siblings save their family yet again in this PG movie. Register at silibrary.org
TUESDAY, JUNE 4
Time to Tie-dye, 2:30 p.m., (Ages 6+) Outside, under the tent. Bring your own item or grab one of the library’s shirt options to create your own tie-dye apparel. Register at silibrary.org
ADULT PROGRAMS
FRIDAY, MAY 31
Perlman Music Program Opening Concert, 7 -8:30 p.m. Young artist participants of the 2024 Chamber Music Workshop kick off the summer with a free concert. Email [email protected] to inquire about availability.
Friday Night Dialogue: Susan Schrott Drawings – Author Talk and Book Signing at the library. 7 p.m. Susan Schrott invites readers to embark on a journey of self-discovery and daily inspiration with her new book, ‘Rise with Radiance.’ Register at silibrary.org
SATURDAY, JUNE 1
Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. History Center grounds, rain or shine.
MONDAY, JUNE 3
CAST Van, 3 – 6 p.m. 61 Cobbetts Lane.
MONDAY, JUNE 3 – SATURDAY, JUNE 8
Library Yard Sale, Community Room, furniture, office supplies, Peter Waldner artworks and more.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5
Queer Pride on the Lower East Side 7 p.m. (Zoom). Joine the NY Tenement Museum for a discussion of the LBGTQIA+ history of the Lower East Side. Register at silibrary.org
FRIDAY, JUNE 7
Perlman Music Program, 7 – 8:30 p.m. Tutti Suonare’ (‘everyone plays’ in Italian), two unique concerts featuring young artists performing alongside PMP Artist-Faculty. Visit perlmanmusicprogram.org to purchase tickets.
SATURDAY, JUNE 8
World Oceans Day Kayak Trip, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Mashomack. Paddle along the Mashomack coastline, explore the preserve. Kayaks, paddles and safety gear povided. Adults only; advance registration required at [email protected]
TOWN MEETINGS
Town Board Meeting
June 3, 6 - 7 p.m.
Town Board Work Session
June 4, 1 - 3 p.m.
WQIAB
June 6, 6 - 7 p.m.