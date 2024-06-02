Vote expected on who has power over Shelter Island wetlands decisions

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The Town Board is expected to vote Monday night to return decisions on wetlands applications back to the Town Board.

If members hold to past comments on the proposed legislation, only Deputy Supervisor Meg Larson is likely to vote against the transfer. She has maintained there needs to be changes in the code before transferring responsibility back to the Town Board.

Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams raised concerns about the impact of possible recusals on the part of Board members that could prohibit being able to act on some applications.

But a brief mention of a Town Board member needing to recuse in the case of a political contribution of $500 to a local party or candidate within a five-year prior period, turned out to be something ultimately struck from legislation.

Accordingly, that would not be a factor to be considered for recusal.