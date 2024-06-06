Daily Update: Shelter Island Town to pursue improved emergency responses

Here are the headlines for June 6, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Town to pursue improved emergency responses

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Town Board retracts plan to allow charter school build on industrial land

Track and field: Stars to compete in Section XI state meet Friday

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Steven Grattan to succeed Martin Flatley as chief of Southold Town Police Department

North Fork Audubon Society decides against name change

NORTHFORKER

Spinning Rock Legends Into (Fein)gold: iconic photog exhibits in Cutchogue

SOUTHFORKER

Parties with Heart: Benefits worth the dough

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

