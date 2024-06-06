Daily Update: Shelter Island Town to pursue improved emergency responses
Here are the headlines for June 6, 2024.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Town to pursue improved emergency responses
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Town Board retracts plan to allow charter school build on industrial land
Track and field: Stars to compete in Section XI state meet Friday
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Steven Grattan to succeed Martin Flatley as chief of Southold Town Police Department
North Fork Audubon Society decides against name change
NORTHFORKER
Spinning Rock Legends Into (Fein)gold: iconic photog exhibits in Cutchogue
SOUTHFORKER
Parties with Heart: Benefits worth the dough
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.