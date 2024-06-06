What’s happening on Shelter Island: June 6, 2024

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday 8 a.m.. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Golf Ladies Scramble: Fridays 9 a.m. tee-off. Arrive by 8:45. Open to the public, all levels are welcome. Regular rates apply. Shelter Island Country Club.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Line Dancing: Wednesday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturday 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S LIBRARY PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, JUNE 6

DIY Bouncy Balls, 3 p.m., (Ages 6+) Outside, under the tent. Use scientific skills to create bouncy balls out of simple ingredients. Register at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12

Summer Fun Lotions, 3 p.m., (Ages 10+) Join Holly and make your own luscious summer lotion. Limited capacity. Register at silibrary.org

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

Teen Tiny Pancakes, 4 p.m., (Ages 12+) Sara will supervise whie you measure, design and cook your own tiny pancakes on the griddle. Register at silibrary.org

ADULT PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

Perlman Music Program, 7 – 8:30 p.m. Tutti Suonare’ (‘everyone plays’ in Italian), two unique concerts featuring young artists performing alongside PMP Artist-Faculty. Visit perlmanmusicprogram.org to purchase tickets.

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. History Center grounds, rain or shine.

World Oceans Day Kayak Trip, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Mashomack. Paddle along the Mashomack coastline, explore the preserve. Kayaks, paddles and safety gear provided. Adults only; advance registration required at [email protected]

TUESDAY, JUNE 11

Shelter Island Book Club, 4:30 p.m. Shelter Island Historical Society. The contrasting lives of the Mitford sisters — stylish, scandalous, and tragic, hold up a mirror to upper-class life before and after the Second World War. Led by Suzanne Louer. Register at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12

Cookbook Club: Taste the Rainbow: Cook with Color, 5 p.m. Library. Create dishes that use all the colors of the rainbow. Bring your recipe and enjoy all the bright, beautiful food. Visit the circulation desk to register.

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

Senior Citizen Barbecue, 12 - 2 p.m., Community Center. Free, canned goods for Food Pantry accepted. Advance registration required at 631-749-0309 (Bethany) or 631-749-0978 (Emily).

TOWN MEETINGS

WQIAB

June 6, 6 - 7 p.m.

Community Preservation Fund

Advisory Board

June 10, 8:30 - 9:30 a.m.

Waterways Management

Advisory Council

June 10, 5 - 7 p.m.

Town Board Work Session

June 11, 1 - 3 p.m.

Planning Board

June 11, 7 - 9 p.m.

Taylor’s Island Preservation

and Management Committee

June 11, 9 - 10 a.m.

ZBA Work Session – CANCELED

June 12, 7:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board

June 12, 4:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Community Housing Board

June 13, 7 - 8:30 p.m.

VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

Trustees Meeting, 9 a.m.