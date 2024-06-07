Daily Update: Olympian to inspire youths at Shelter Island 10K
Here are the headlines for June 7, 2024.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Olympian to inspire youths at Shelter Island 10K
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Mattituck Morning Show’s 25th season closes
Photos: Kids compete in first junior tractor pull of 2024
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Ribbon cut on trail connecting Riverside to Peconic
North Fork Audubon Society debates change, keeps name
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Father’s Day gifts for the dad figure in your life
SOUTHFORKER
Chasing Waves: Montauk Brewing launches first non-alcoholic brew and a running club!
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
