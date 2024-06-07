Daily Update: Olympian to inspire youths at Shelter Island 10K

Bill Rodgers, one of the most honored runners in history, has a special love for the Shelter Island 10K. (Reporter file photo)

Here are the headlines for June 7, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Olympian to inspire youths at Shelter Island 10K

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Mattituck Morning Show’s 25th season closes

Photos: Kids compete in first junior tractor pull of 2024

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Ribbon cut on trail connecting Riverside to Peconic

North Fork Audubon Society debates change, keeps name

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Father’s Day gifts for the dad figure in your life

SOUTHFORKER

Chasing Waves: Montauk Brewing launches first non-alcoholic brew and a running club!

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

